EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock worth $175,125,000 after purchasing an additional 425,460 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,450,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,723,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,824 shares of the software’s stock valued at $153,508,000 after acquiring an additional 292,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,125 shares of the software’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 130,983 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $119,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrea Siudara sold 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $70,131.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,550 shares of company stock worth $14,762,465. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.66. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $57.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $106.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

