EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $767,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,221,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 135,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 951,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,572,000 after buying an additional 36,889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $67.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

