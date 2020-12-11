EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 89,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 460.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $162.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.59. The company has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.