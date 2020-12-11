EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,066 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,749 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,314 shares of company stock worth $7,578,197 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.