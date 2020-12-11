EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,047 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,047 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUMV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 36,336 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period.

BATS:NUMV opened at $30.13 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96.

