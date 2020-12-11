EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 19,047 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2020

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,047 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUMV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 36,336 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,272 shares during the period.

BATS:NUMV opened at $30.13 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.