EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GPC opened at $97.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $107.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

