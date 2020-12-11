EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $749,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.94% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000.

JMST stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00.

