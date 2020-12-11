Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Upgraded to Buy by Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have C$12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.25. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XTC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE XTC opened at C$8.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.28 million and a P/E ratio of 12.58. Exco Technologies Limited has a 52-week low of C$4.72 and a 52-week high of C$9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures die-casting and extrusion tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.