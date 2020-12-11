Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXPGY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of Experian stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. Experian has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.