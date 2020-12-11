Farid Tan Sells 15,300 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) CFO Farid Tan sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $220,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 828,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,923,582.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCBS opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.85 million and a P/E ratio of 9.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

MCBS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

