Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $76.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price target raised by Smith Barney Citigroup from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FATE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $96.85 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.11. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

