Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Raised to $99.00 at Piper Sandler

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FATE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.61.

FATE stock opened at $96.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $97.27. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

