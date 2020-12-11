FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $380.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $320.00 to $380.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.20.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $290.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.77 and its 200-day moving average is $214.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,728.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,020,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,618 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,664,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.