Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FIS. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.72.

NYSE:FIS opened at $147.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.51. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -819.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

