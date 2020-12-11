Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) in a report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FIS. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Compass Point started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.72.
NYSE:FIS opened at $147.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.51. The stock has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -819.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.
In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,901,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,218,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.
Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.