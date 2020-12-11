First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 255.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,289 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

In related news, Director Vanessa L. Washington purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $39,215.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Hawaiian from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.18. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.