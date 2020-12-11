Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 34.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $715,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 909,776 shares of company stock worth $117,001,637 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $137.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 82.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.72 and its 200 day moving average is $113.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $140.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

