Fortis Group Advisors LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $160.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.79 and its 200-day moving average is $151.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

