Fortis Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 560 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $106.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 381,503 shares of company stock worth $36,250,562. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

