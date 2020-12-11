Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Four Seasons Education has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.30.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

