Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Shares Up 23.2%

Francesca’s Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:FRAN) shares shot up 23.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $2.81. 14,343,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,762% from the average session volume of 770,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.43.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($5.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 131.85% and a negative net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Cross River Partners Lp sold 255,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $591,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 375,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRAN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Francesca’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Francesca’s by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Francesca’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products, including dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

