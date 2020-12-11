FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSK. ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point lowered FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $18.70 on Monday. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.56.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,937,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,064,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 133,356 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

