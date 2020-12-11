fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) PT Raised to $30.00

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FUBO. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $29.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.75.

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.