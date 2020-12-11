Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRTX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Galera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of GRTX opened at $11.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $277.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 2,244 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $33,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joel F. Sussman sold 10,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 462,344 shares of company stock worth $5,088,060. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 427.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 101.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 206.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $135,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer.

