GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Lifted to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $34.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.23. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

