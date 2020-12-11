GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $42.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by CIBC from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.
GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 79.0% in the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.