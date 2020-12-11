GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to $42.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target raised by CIBC from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after purchasing an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,667 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 79.0% in the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

