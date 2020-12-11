Givaudan’s (GVDBF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan currently has an average rating of Hold.

GVDBF stock opened at $4,100.00 on Tuesday. Givaudan has a one year low of $2,748.00 and a one year high of $4,481.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,067.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,016.65.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

