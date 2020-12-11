Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GRNNF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.