Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.82% of Green Dot worth $22,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 223.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 18.7% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 263,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 203,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 94,160 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $25,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,366.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $595,943.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,406.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 713,903 shares of company stock valued at $37,238,450 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Green Dot from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $58.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.08. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

