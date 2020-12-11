Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

GFED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of GFED stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $26.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFED. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the second quarter worth $587,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 6.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

