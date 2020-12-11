H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

HEOFF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins started coverage on H2O Innovation in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered H2O Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of H2O Innovation stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 million, a P/E ratio of -88.00 and a beta of 0.76. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter. H2O Innovation had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

