Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Eric Carre Sells 49,664 Shares

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24.

HAL opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 7.9% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,151 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 44.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,810 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 61,779 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Halliburton by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,840 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Halliburton by 11.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

