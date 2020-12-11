HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BiomX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

BiomX stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. BiomX has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

BiomX (NASDAQ:PHGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BiomX Inc. (NASDAQ:PHGE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

