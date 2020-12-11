HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $161.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.71 and a 200 day moving average of $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $164.22.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $157,751.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,161.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $113,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,698 shares of company stock worth $30,791,294. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

