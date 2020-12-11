Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells $353,115.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $353,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HCAT stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $39.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $57,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

