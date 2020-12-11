HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €78.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.42 ($73.44).

ETR:HEI opened at €59.06 ($69.48) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. HeidelbergCement AG has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 12-month high of €70.02 ($82.38).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

