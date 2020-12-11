HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2020 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HDELY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.37. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

