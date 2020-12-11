Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $28.15 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.20.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($1.47). Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

HSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

