Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HP. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Rowe increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.23.

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,665.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after buying an additional 1,673,553 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,325,000 after buying an additional 1,265,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after buying an additional 1,223,630 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,779.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 789,678 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

