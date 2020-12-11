Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Issues Earnings Results

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $35.16 on Friday. Hooker Furniture has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60. The company has a market cap of $418.05 million, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
Hooker Furniture Company Profile
Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
