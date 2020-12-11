Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hooker Furniture had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $35.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.05 million, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.78. Hooker Furniture has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOFT shares. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Read More: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.