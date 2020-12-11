H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 561,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,845 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.29% of H&R Block worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Round Hill Asset Management raised its holdings in H&R Block by 10.5% in the third quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 68,866 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in H&R Block by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 871.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

