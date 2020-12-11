HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L)’s (HSBA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 404.38 ($5.28).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 403.15 ($5.27) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £82.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 368.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 353.10.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn purchased 88,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

