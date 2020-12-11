Huazhu Group’s (HTHT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.62.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 920.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 158,991 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Huazhu Group by 108.0% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.