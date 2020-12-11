Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.67 ($34.90).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €27.01 ($31.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -13.60.

About Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

