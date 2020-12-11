Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Independent Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.67 ($34.90).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €27.01 ($31.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -13.60.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

