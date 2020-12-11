I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

IMAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered I-Mab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.84.

Get I-Mab alerts:

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $37.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.28. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,551,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at $4,767,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $1,574,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at $1,882,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at $1,648,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.