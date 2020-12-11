Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IDEXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Industria de Diseño Textil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of IDEXY opened at $16.35 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

