Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Buys $22,500.00 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,314,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,708,349.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.52. ClearOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ClearOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

