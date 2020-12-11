Insider Buying: First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Insider Purchases C$375,115.58 in Stock

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 9,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.86 per share, with a total value of C$375,115.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,492,036 shares in the company, valued at C$291,140,518.96.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) alerts:

On Friday, November 13th, FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,360 shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.22 per share, with a total value of C$125,059.20.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) stock opened at C$40.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51. First National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of C$18.75 and a 12 month high of C$42.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.