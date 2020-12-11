Insider Selling: AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Sells $361,120.00 in Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,834,089 shares in the company, valued at $17,900,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Morris S. Young sold 12,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $30,050.00.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $390.70 million, a P/E ratio of -315.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.91.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 234.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

