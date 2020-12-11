Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Sells $416,081.00 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary Michael Marvel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84.

On Thursday, October 29th, Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22.

NYSE:CAT opened at $178.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $183.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.68.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.95.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

